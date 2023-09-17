Isiah Pacheco start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Kansas City Chiefs lost their Week 1 battle with the Detroit Lions, but are due for huge performances from their offensive playmakers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Isiah Pacheco, RB Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs playmaker Isiah Pacheco is looking to bounce back after being held to just 23 rushing yards in Week 1. Should Pacheco be started or sat this week?

Pacheco burst onto the scene as a rookie last season, taking over as KC’s lead back down the stretch. But veteran Jerick McKinnon is still well on his heels. Look for a bounce-back performance from Pacheco when the Chiefs take on the surging Jacksonville Jaguars this week.

Start or sit in Week 2 PPR leagues?

Start. Touchdown potential gives Pacheco appeal in standard leagues. He found the end zone in 6 of his 12 games as a rookie. Even with McKinnon stealing passing work, Pacheco is an RB2 option based on projected volume in PPR leagues. We would certainly expect more than 23 yards in the upcoming game.

Start or sit in Week 2 standard leagues?

Stick with Pacheco as a flex, especially in larger leagues. Rookies like Kenneth Walker and Rachaad White have comparable value, but Pacheco’s role makes him a recommended play in Week 2 for managers who drafted him in standard leagues.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Isiah Pacheco

It would be wise to take a look at George Pickens or Javonte Williams as a FLEX option in Week 2, but Pacheco has proven to be worthy.