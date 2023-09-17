Travis Kelce start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Travis Kelce was absent from Week 1, but the Kansas City Chiefs plan to play him against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Kelce missed Week 1, but it appears that he’s trying to make an impact in Week 2.

Fantasy Football analysis: Kansas City Chiefs, TE Travis Kelce

Kelce practiced on a limited basis Wednesday, with his status likely to come down to a game-time decision. He’s an obvious must-start if active, but what’s the play if he sits again?

Start or sit in Week 2 PPR leagues?

Start. Be wary of the injury status leading up to game time, but Travis Kelce is a must-start if healthy. If Kelce is out, Noah Gray will serve as the primary tight end after posting 5 catches in Week 1. But Kelce’s absence would also open up more targets for KC’s receivers like MVS, Skyy Moore, Kadarius Toney and Justin Watson. However, none of those are appealing starts in Kelce’s place in Week 2.

Start or sit in Week 2 standard leagues?

Kelce’s status will be crucial for fantasy managers. He offers overall TE1 upside if he suits up against the Jaguars. But if ruled out, look to swap in a safe alternative rather than rolling the dice on a Chiefs receiver with Patrick Mahomes missing his main target. He warrants start consideration in 10-14 team formats.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Travis Kelce

If he is active, Kelce is the No. 1 tight end in fantasy every week. Even coming off his knee injury, from his practice participation this week and the comments from the coaching staff, there isn’t anyone you would start over Kelce this week.