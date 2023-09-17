Cade Otton start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers started off their season with a win over the Minnesota Vikings. In Week 2, they’ll host the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium. We examine tight end Cate Otton’s fantasy outlook for the week ahead.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs TE Cade Otton

Otton played 66 snaps in Week 1 (for comparison, Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield played 68). However, he was largely used as a blocking tight end, with just two receptions over three targets for 19 receiving yards for the day. Last season, with Tom Brady at quarterback, Otton finished with 391 yards in the regular season — the fifth-most on the team.

Start or sit in Week 2 PPR leagues?

Sit.

Otton was one of the lowest-ranking tight ends in PPR leagues last week. Three receptions does not bode well for him going forward, even against a struggling Bears defense. He will be losing out on targets to wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

Start or sit in Week 2 standard leagues?

Sit.

As mentioned above, Otton is barely getting targeted and was one of the lowest-ranking fantasy tight ends of Week 1. Don’t risk it in Week 2.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Otton

Chicago’s Cole Kmet is a favorite target of Justin Fields’ in the passing game and could be a good tight end option to start this week. Cincinnati’s Irv Smith, Jr. didn’t see much action last week, largely because of the Bengals’ horrific offensive performance, but has potential as a receiving tight end if you’re really grasping for someone. Carolina’s Hayden Hurst is another option in Otton’s tier that could be a better starting option.