Rachaad White start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicked off their season, and the new Baker Mayfield era, with a win over the Vikings in Week 1. They host the Chicago Bears in Week 2. We examine running back Rachaad White’s fantasy outlook for the upcoming week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs RB Rachaad White

White served as RB2 to Leonard Fournette last season, but with Fournette gone, White is the heir to the starting position. He was given plenty of opportunities in Week 1 with 17 carries and two targets, though he managed to gain just 49 yards in the win. However, he played 54 snaps and was used heavily in every situation, from early downs to goal-line plays. It’s less a question of his usage and more of his ability to produce against teams from week to week going forward.

Start or sit in Week 2 PPR leagues?

Start. White goes up against a Bears defense that let up 92 rushing yards against the Packers last week and allowed Green Bay to convert nine of 16 third downs. White is the undeniable RB1 on this team in every situation, and hardly goes unused on a play. If he can break through a bit more this week against Chicago, which I think he should be able to, White will be a big fantasy winner.

Start or sit in Week 2 standard leagues?

Start (with caution)

White is going to get receptions and carries no matter what. Whether he’s able to grab more yardage this week is the question. It seems to be just a matter of time and defensive line play, but there’s always the chance that he sees a repeat of last week’s limited yardage. White could be a good option as a FLEX in any size league this week.

Player(s) you would start ahead of White

Both of Detroit’s running backs are good options to start this week. Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery face the Seahawks this week, who let up 92 rushing yards in Week 1.