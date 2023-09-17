Baker Mayfield start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers opened the 2023 NFL season with a win over the Minnesota Vikings. They host the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium in Week 2. Here’s our fantasy outlook for quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Fantasy Football analysis: Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield

It’s the end of the Tom Brady era in Tampa, but Mayfield impressed in the Week 1 opener. he passed for 173 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He earned the starting job in Tampa over Kyle Trask after finishing out the 2022 season for the Rams. Mayfield finished 13th of all quarterbacks in Week 1 fantasy scoring.

Start or sit in Week 1?

Start. I know he finished 13th, which might make you hesitate to start him in a smaller league, but Mayfield faces a Bears defense that let up 237 yards in the air last week. He has excellent receivers at the ready in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, and starting Mayfield this week just feels like a lock. The Bears’ defense let up the sixth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks in 2022.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Mayfield

If you have a starter who is ranked in the, say top 10 quarterbacks in the league, go ahead and start him before Mayfield. But I like Mayfield more than, say, Derek Carr and Russell Wilson this week. He’s also a good waiver wire pickup if you lost Aaron Rodgers in Week 1 as your starter, as he is rostered in just 7.3% of ESPN fantasy leagues.