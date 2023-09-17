Bryce Young start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Carolina Panthers will take on the New Orleans Saints in an NFC South divisional matchup as part of Week 2’s Monday Night Football doubleheader. Quarterback Bryce Young’s debut is in the rearview, and he will look to try and settle in against a tough Saints defense. With a bad offensive line doing its best to protect him, can you trust Young this week in fantasy football?

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers QB Bryce Young

Young finished Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons 20-for-38 passing for 146 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Hopefully, the picks resulted from Young playing his first game because they were practically the same play, with safety Jessie Bates coming down with both passes. Young scrambled three times for 17 yards.

Start or sit in Week 2?

Sit. You would only start Young in this matchup if you are playing in 10+ team leagues. Even if you are in two QB or superflex leagues, you likely have a better option than Young. The Saints’ defense allowed 198 yards to Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill, who had DeAndre Hopkins and Treylon Burks to rely on. Tannehill threw three interceptions and was sacked three times for 17 yards. Young has worse pass-catchers and a worse offensive line to work with.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Bryce Young

I would start Derek Carr instead of Young in this matchup since Carolina will be down a starting cornerback. You could also look at starting Jordan Love, Russell Wilson, Mac Jones as they all project to have better matchups than Young this week.