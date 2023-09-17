Logan Thomas start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

NFL Week 2 action features the Washington Commanders taking on the Denver Broncos. The Commanders etched out a 20-16 win over Arizona last week, as Sam Howell won his second-career start for Washington. One of his main targets was TE Logan Thomas who finished the game with seven targets, a team-high. Does Thomas carry fantasy TE-1 delegation heading into Week 2?

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders TE Logan Thomas

Thomas recorded 4 catches for 43 yards in Week 1, getting more targets than Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson. He is coming off a productive season of 670 yards receiving along with 6 TDs.

Start or sit in Week 2 PPR leagues?

Start. Thomas is a savvy veteran who can get open and has seemed to develop chemistry with Howell early this season. The Broncos allowed the ninth-most receiving yards (1,047) to TEs last year. Thomas is due for some touches as Pat Surtain of Denver will likely spell Commanders WR-1 McLaurin most of the game.

Whether it be a small or large league, Thomas carries value at the PPR format,

Start or sit in Week 2 standard leagues?

Start. Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy seems to be spreading the ball around and Thomas is a beneficiary of his early work. The more Howell continues to grow with confidence, the more effective this offense can be. Denver’s defense gave up a crucial 20-yard play to Raiders TE Austin Hooper in Week 1, Thomas is primed to have some opportunities this week.