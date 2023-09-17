DJ Moore start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Chicago Bears did not get their season started off on the right foot with a tough loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 1. They face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2, with the game kicking off at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 17. We take a look at wide receiver DJ Moore’s fantasy outlook for Week 2.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears WR DJ Moore

The Bears acquired Moore as part of their trade with the Carolina Panthers for the first pick of the 2023 draft, but he did not get used to his potential in the first game of the season. Moore was targeted by quarterback Justin Fields just two times in the Week 1 game and gained a total of 25 yards for the day. However, he played the most snaps of any wide receiver on the team with 68. Fields was pressured in the backfield for much of the game and was sacked four times.

Start or sit in Week 2 PPR leagues?

Sit.

It feels too risky to start Moore after his low target numbers last week. He caught both balls that were sent his way, but he just was not utilized much in the passing game. While the Buccaneers let up 344 passing yards from Kirk Cousins in their win last week, Fields has struggled in the passing game and may be looking more toward Darnell Mooney when he does have the opportunity to get the ball out. Until we see a game plan that uses Moore, I’d sit him.

Start or sit in Week 2 standard leagues?

Sit.

As mentioned above, Moore is not getting targets. His longest reception of Week 1 was 14 yards, despite his ability to outrun plenty of secondaries in the league. Four different players saw more targets and receptions than Moore.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Moore

The Titans’ DeAndre Hopkins is projected to be a solid starter this week as Tennessee faces the Chargers, who struggled against Miami’s passing game last week. Seattle’s Tyler Lockett and Washington’s Terry McLaurin are also good options who will reliably get looks from their respective quarterbacks. Moore may outplay them, but he and Fields have not connected yet.