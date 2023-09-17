Roschon Johnson start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Chicago Bears started their season with a loss as they fell to the Packers in Week 1 at home. They take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road this week. Here, we’ll take a look at running back Roschon Johnson’s fantasy outlook for Week 2.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears RB Roschon Johnson

Johnson, the Bears’ fourth-round pick of the 2023 draft, started his NFL career off on a good note. He led the team in receptions in Week 1 with six for 35 yards and had five carries for 20 yards and a touchdown. Until the Bears’ offense improves as a whole, we may not be seeing huge numbers from Johnson, but within the context of the team, he looks good. Johnson saw 29 snaps on the field and was heavily used as a third-down back.

Start or sit in Week 2 PPR leagues?

Start (if you must)

If you’re in a smaller league, go ahead and keep Johnson on the bench this week. If you’re in a 12- or 14-team league, Johnson could be a solid FLEX or RB2 option this week if you had, say, JK Dobbins as your starter. He had as many targets as the team’s top two receivers, Cole Kmet and Darnell Mooney, and he’s seeing late-down and goal-line action and recorded the only rushing touchdown of the day for the Bears.

Start or sit in Week 2 standard leagues?

Sit.

In general, it’s probably wise to keep any Bears running back on the bench with the state of their overall offense. His yardage was kept very limited on both receiving and rushing plays, and we can expect that trend to continue into Week 2. Don’t risk it on the hopes that he busts out a big run at some point.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Roschon Johnson

Look at Baltimore’s Gus Edwards this week, who will likely see a large uptick in carries after Dobbins’ injury. The Rams’ Kyren Williams is another interesting option after grabbing two touchdowns for Los Angeles as an RB2 last week.