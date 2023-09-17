Khalil Herbert start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Chicago Bears started their season with a home loss to the rival Green Bay Packers. They head down south this week to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. We examine running back Khalil Herbert’s Week 2 fantasy outlook.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears RB Khalil Herbert

Herbert had nine carries for 27 yards and three receptions over five targets for 37 yards in Week 1. He was used largely as an early-down back. Herbert finished last season with 731 rushing yards, the third-most on the team.

Start or sit in Week 2 PPR leagues?

Sit.

Herbert gets a decent amount of looks, but with Justin Fields’ ability to run the ball, I would be hesitant to start any Chicago running back. Herbert was limited to just three yards per carry against the Packers, and he’ll be running behind the same offensive line this week. He’s not a good option as a starter in Week 2.

Start or sit in Week 2 standard leagues?

Sit.

Three players were targeted more than Herbert on passing plays, and he was severely limited in his yardage on rushing plays. There doesn’t seem to be much of an upside to starting him this week.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Herbert

Check out the Falcons’ Tyler Allgeier, who had two touchdowns in Week 1 and split snaps with first-rounder Bijan Robinson. His experience on the field has set him up to succeed alongside Robinson. The Commanders’ Brian Robinson, Jr. is another solid option to start this week.