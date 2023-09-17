Treylon Burks start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

After putting together an impressive rookie season, Treylon Burks had a quiet Week 1 against the Saints. Here’s a look at his value heading into Week 2.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans WR Treylon Burks

Burks, like most of the members of the Titans’ offense, had a rough Week 1, as he recorded two catches for 18 yards on just three targets. On the other side of the field, DeAndre Hopkins had 13 targets.

Start or sit in Week 2 PPR leagues?

Sit. The Titans offense is struggling and Hopkins is the clear WR1 in their offense. With only so many opportunities to go around because of the limited play from Ryan Tanehill, Burks isn’t worth a spot in your lineup as either a FLEX or wide receiver. He has value as a depth option who could get hot as the season goes on, but he just doesn’t have the volume right now.

Start or sit in Week 2 standard leagues?

Sit. Burks has all the potential in the world, but he won’t get a chance to showcase it under this current offense. Hopkins has replaced him as the go-to option, and I just can’t see him getting out in space to make the most of his athleticism.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Burks

Burks enters the week as FLEX81 at Fantasypros between Tyler Allgeier and Odell Beckham Jr. I’d start OBJ over Burks, but Allgeier gives me pause just because I’d need to see him produce equal to Bijan Robinson again before I give him a start. Juju Smith-Schuster and De’Andre Swift rank as the FLEX 84 and 84, respectively, and I’d give both of them a start over Burks.