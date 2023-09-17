Chig Okonkwo start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

After averaging 14.1 yards per reception last season, Chig Okonkwo was held without a reception in the Titans' Week 1 loss to the Saints. Here’s a look at his value headed into Week 2.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans TE Chig Okonkwo

Okonkwo had a rough Week 1, as he only tallied two targets, one of which resulted in a drop and the other resulted in a Ryan Tannehill overthrow on what would have been a sure touchdown pass.

Start or sit in Week 2 PPR leagues?

Sit. There’s no doubting Okonkwo’s talent, but I don’t trust him or the Titans' offense heading into this week, even if they’re going against a Chargers defense that gave up 400 yards against the Dolphins last week. Okonkwo’s PPR value appears to have taken a massive hit due to the presence of DeAndre Hopkins, as Hopkins tallied 13 targets from Tannehill in Week 1.

Start or sit in Week 2 standard leagues?

Sit. Okonkwo appears to be a bit of a boom-or-bust player, and I’d rather let him and the Titans offense work through their problems with him on my bench. The only way he should work his way into your starting lineup is if he’s the only tight end on your roster.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Okonkwo

Fantasypros has Okonkwo ranked FLEX130 between Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Jerick McKinnon. I like the McKinnon play more, as the Chiefs offense prowess trumps his unreliability. Other options to consider could be Justice Hill (RB38) or Rashee Rice (WR68).