Tyjae Spears start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

After a frustrating loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 1, the Tennessee Titans look to rebound against the Los Angeles Chargers. In order to do that, they will need some major positive contributions from their key offensive players, including rookie running back Tyjae Spears.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans RB Tyjae Spears

When the Titans selected Spears in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, many suspected Derrick Henry’s days as the lead dog in Tennessee would soon come to an end. Perhaps they will, but the rookie hasn’t usurped King Henry quite yet. Spears saw 34 snaps in his regular-season debut but touched the ball only four times (three carries for 27 yards and a 1-yard reception). Henry, meanwhile, handled 15 carries for 63 yards and caught two passes for 56.

Spears’ build — 5-foot-11 and 195 pounds — doesn’t make him an obvious workhorse back. Rather, he should serve as a complement to Henry with upside as a receiver during his rookie season.

Start or sit in Week 2 PPR leagues?

Sit Spears, at least until further notice. While his abilities as a pass catcher do make him a possible play in PPR leagues later in the year, he simply hasn’t demonstrated that he’ll get sufficient opportunities to reward fantasy managers.

Start or sit in Week 2 standard leagues?

Sit. Spears has less upside in standard formats than in PPR, and either way he remains stuck behind a workhorse back. A hypothetical Henry injury could change things in the future, but Spears looks like a non-option in fantasy for the foreseeable future.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Tyjae Spears

DKN NFL Editor Chet Gresham has more than 50 running backs ranked ahead of Spears entering Week 2. Spears, of course, remains behind Henry in the pecking order and that limits his upside. Instead, fantasy managers can look to waiver-wire options like Gus Edwards, Zack Moss, and, if Austin Ekeler misses this week or looks limited, Joshua Kelley.