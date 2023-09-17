Ryan Tannehill start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

After a frustrating loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 1, the Tennessee Titans look to rebound against the Los Angeles Chargers. In order to do that, they will need some major positive contributions from their key offensive players, especially veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans QB Ryan Tannehill

Though multiple factors contributed to the Titans’ season-opening loss, no one party took more of the blame than Tannehill. The longtime signal-caller threw three interceptions — tied for the second largest single-game total of his career — and took three sacks. The latter of those figures could prove telling as Tennessee seems to have poor pass protection again in 2023.

Given Tannehill’s skill set, he probably won’t approach the efficiency of his 2019 peak if those protection issues persist. He can’t evade pressure well at this stage of his career and so much of his production came off of play-action deep shots, limiting his upside under the present circumstances.

Start or sit in Week 2?

Don’t start Tannehill. No matter what players the Titans added to his supporting cast this offseason, enough issues remain to create concern. Though he might create some opportunities in the short-passing game for DeAndre Hopkins and Co., the risk-reward outlook doesn’t make a compelling case to start him at quarterback.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Ryan Tannehill

DKN NFL Editor Chet Gresham has 23 quarterbacks listed ahead of Tannehill entering Week 2. In terms of available alternatives, fantasy managers should have a shot at Jordan Love, Brock Purdy, and/or Kirk Cousins in Week 2. Take one of those ahead of Tannehill and move forward.