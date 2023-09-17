Quentin Johnston start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

After a frustrating loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 1, the Los Angeles Chargers look to rebound against the Tennessee Titans. While some of their weapons might not play at full capacity or at all (Austin Ekeler), the offense will look to other skill-position players for support, including rookie wide receiver Quentin Johnston.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers WR Quentin Johnson

Johnston, the Chargers’ first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, had a quiet regular-season debut. He managed just two catches for 9 yards on three targets, far from the role many assumed such a highly touted rookie would have with his new team.

Johnston’s résumé at TCU suggests he could do more with additional targets, especially with regard to creating yards after the catch. At present, the Chargers seem content to lean on veteran wideouts Keenan Allen and Mike Williams as well as their running backs to generate offense.

Start or sit in Week 2 PPR leagues?

Sit. Johnston could and probably should see his workload increase in the coming weeks, but the lack of targets thus far makes him too risky to start in PPR leagues of any size. Johnson does offer some upside as a red-zone weapon, but he still hasn’t registered a target in that territory.

Start or sit in Week 2 standard leagues?

Sit. Likewise, Johnston doesn’t make much sense as an option in standard leagues. The workload needs to catch up before fantasy managers can seriously consider using the rookie wideout in their lineups.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Quentin Johnston

DKN NFL Editor Chet Gresham has Johnston ranked 69th entering Week 2, one spot ahead of teammate Joshua Palmer. That puts Johnston well out of range for fantasy purposes. Conversely, managers could take a look at another rookie receiver like the Green Bay Packers’ Jayden Reed (59th overall) if Christian Watson misses another game and/or Romeo Doubs remains limited with his hamstring injury.