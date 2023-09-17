Gerald Everett, Donald Parham start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

After a frustrating loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 1, the Los Angeles Chargers look to rebound against the Tennessee Titans. While some of their weapons might not play at full capacity or at all (Austin Ekeler), the offense will look to other skill-position players for support. That includes tight ends Gerald Everett and Donald Parham.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers TEs Gerald Everett and Donald Parham

Ostensibly, Everett serves as the Chargers’ starting tight end. However, the snap counts for him and Parham demonstrate a smaller difference between their roles than many realize. Everett saw 55 snaps last weekend while Parham handled 40. Consider too that both received just three targets and the gap between TE1 and TE2 looks quite small.

Of course, Parham did more with his targets last week than Everett. While the latter produced two catches for 21 yards, Parham managed 21 receiving yards and a touchdown. That seems unlikely to repeat in future weeks, but the point remains: One has a decided advantage over the other.

Start or sit in Week 2 PPR leagues?

No to both. The workload looks far too slim for either Everett or Parham regardless of league size. A touchdown could salvage some value for fantasy managers, but neither has historically recorded scores in bunches. Managers should have better options to consider.

Start or sit in Week 2 standard leagues?

The same factors that make Everett and Parham poor options in PPR apply here. Under the current regime, the Chargers just haven’t demonstrated a willingness to pepper their tight ends with targets. Start them at great risk.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Gerald Everett and Donald Parham

DKN NFL Editor Chet Gresham has only Everett ranked in the top 40 this week, and he stands well outside the starting range for most leagues (18th overall). A rookie with upside like Sam LaPorta or Tyler Higbee, a veteran in an offense that showed some surprising juice in Week 1, looks like a better start this weekend.