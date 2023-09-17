Joshua Kelley start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Chargers finished Week 1 with a frustrating loss. They also might have exited without their star running back. Austin Ekeler picked up an ankle injury during the team’s season-opening defeat to the Miami Dolphins and opened the week as a DNP in practice, clouding his outlook for Sunday. Given Ekeler’s status as one of the top backs in fantasy, the situation will affect countless managers and push his backup, Joshua Kelley, into the spotlight.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers RB Joshua Kelley

Kelley acquitted himself quite well last weekend. The fourth-year running back finished the game with nearly 100 rushing yards and a score. Should Ekeler miss the Chargers’ Week 2 tilt with the Tennessee Titans, Kelley would skyrocket in fantasy value.

But even if Ekeler plays, Kelley could merit consideration for managers. Much of his production came before Ekeler suffered his ankle injury. It stands to reason that the Chargers won’t overwork Ekeler under the circumstances, including the red zone where Kelley might offer more upside anyway.

Start or sit in Week 2 PPR leagues?

For a FLEX spot, Kelley should make sense for plenty of fantasy managers if Ekeler plays. If the veteran misses the game, Kelley moves into RB2 territory. Kelley hasn’t always delivered when given this kind of opportunity, but the Chargers should lean on him in the red zone no matter Ekeler’s playing status.

Start or sit in Week 2 standard leagues?

The answer remains the same even in standard formats. Kelley doesn’t derive much of his fantasy value from receptions — he had one target for zero catches last week — and the red-zone work will lift his ceiling regardless. Kelley comes with risk, but the format difference doesn’t really affect the calculation for managers.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Joshua Kelley

DKN NFL Editor Chet Gresham has Kelley ranked 40th among RBs this week. That, of course, assumes Ekeler will indeed suit up this Sunday. That would put fellow waiver-wire options like the Indianapolis Colts’ Zach Moss and the Baltimore Ravens’ Gus Edwards ahead, but the math changes if/when Ekeler gets ruled out.