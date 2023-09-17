Jared Goff start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Detroit Lions got one of the most impressive wins in Week 1, going on the road to beat the Chiefs 21-20. The Lions were an underdog headed into this one, but they found a way to win an ugly matchup. They will return home this week to face off against a hungry Seattle Seahawks team looking for its first win of the season. The Lions are looking for revenge after losing 48-45 to the Seahawks last season, and that game left them out of the playoffs.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Lions QB Jared Goff

Goff wasn’t great in Week 1, but he did enough to get the win. He was 22-35 passing for 253 yards and a touchdown. It was pretty by any means, but he found a way to get the job done when he needed to.

Start or sit in Week 2

Start Goff. The Lions are returning home to what should be a fired-up crowd at Ford Field. Last season against the Seahawks, he threw for 378 yards and four touchdowns. He was also better at home last season, averaging 274 yards per game and throwing 23 touchdowns. The X-factor here is RB Jahmyr Gibbs, who didn’t see a lot of carries in his debut. However, he should see some time at receiver this week, and with his speed, he is always a threat to take the ball to the house. Goff also has TE Sam LaPorta, who always did well in his rookie debut. His favorite weapon is Wr Amon-Ra St. Brown, who was taken away last week after scoring a touchdown but should bounce back this week and have a strong performance.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Jared Goff

If you don’t want to start Goff, look at Tua Tagovailoa, who went off in Week 1 and threw for 466 yards and three touchdowns. He won’t throw that many yards this week, but with weapons like Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, his numbers will normally look good. Another guy to look at is Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns. He struggled last week but should be better this week against a Pittsburgh Steelers team that got lit up by Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers.