Sam LaPorta start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Detroit Lions shocked the NFL world in Week 1 when they went on the road and defeated the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead. With the 21-20 win over the defending national champs, the Lions hype train is gaining steam. They’ve had ten days off to hear everyone tell them how great they are, so we will see if they can block out the noise and beat a hungry Seattle Seahawks team.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions Te Sam LaPorta

LaPorta played 58 snaps last week, so he is TE1 for the Lions. He caught five passes for 39 yards in week 1. LaPorta also threw several big blocks in the game, so he will likely be rewarded for that this week.

Start or sit in Week 2 PPR leagues?

Start LaPorta in Week 2. QB Jared Goff targeted LaPorta five times, and he caught all five passes. It was a rough week for the Lions as they were shaking off rust from not playing in the preseason. This week should be a lot better, and with underwhelming performances from the receivers last week, look for LaPorta to get the most targets. The Seahawks gave up 334 yards passing last week to the Rams, so there is room for LaPorta to have a strong game.

Start or sit in Week 2 standard leagues?

Start LaPorta in a standard league as well. This one is a bit tougher decision, but LaPorta will receive more targets. The Lions also don’t have a downfield threat right now, with Jameson Williams suspended for the first six weeks. Look for Goff to target him downfield more to open up the field for the underneath routes.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Sam LaPorta

Other guys to look out for are Steelers TE Pat Friermuth and Falcons TE Kyle Pitts. Both guys struggled last week but should have a bounce back in week 2. Pitts caught two passes for 44 yards last week, in large part because QB Desmond Ridder only threw for 124 yards. The Falcons will need to be better in the passing game if they want to beat the Green Bay Packers.