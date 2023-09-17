David Montgomery start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Fresh off a win over the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, the Detroit Lions will play the Seattle Seahawks in their home opener in Week 2.

Below, we’ll discuss what this matchup means for Lions running back David Montgomery and whether or not he deserves a starting spot in your fantasy football roster.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions RB David Montgomery

Montgomery had a very nice opening game with the Lions, taking 21 carries for 74 yards and one touchdown last week at the Chiefs. In comparison, rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs had seven carries for 42 yards and two receptions.

Start or sit in Week 2 PPR leagues?

Start. Montgomery profiles as an RB2 this week.

Even though he didn’t do anything in the passing game last week, Montgomery is still the lead rusher for Detroit, and it appears that he is first in line for the goal-line carries as well. That more than makes up for his lack of receptions in PPR leagues.

Start or sit in Week 2 standard leagues?

Start. Montgomery is an even better start in standard leagues.

The matchup looks good for Montgomery too, as the Seahawks gave up three rushing touchdowns to running backs of the Los Angeles Rams last week. Game flow, matchup, and volume could all be on Montgomery’s side once again.

Player(s) you would start ahead of David Montgomery

As mentioned above, Montgomery is a legitimate RB2 option this week. Other fantasy running backs ranked ahead of him in PPR leagues include Aaron Jones of the Green Bay Packers and Kenneth Walker III of the Seattle Seahawks.

Wide receivers like Brandon Aiyuk of the San Francisco 49ers and Amari Cooper of the Cleveland Browns are higher FLEX priorities in PPR leagues.