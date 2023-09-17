Jahmyr Gibbs start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Following their Week 1 upset win, the Detroit Lions will head home to face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, September 17. Below, we’ll look at what to expect from Detroit rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs, breaking down whether or not he deserves a starting spot in your fantasy lineups.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs

Gibbs was efficient in his NFL debut, taking seven carries for 42 rushing yards and catching two passes for 18 yards. Even though fellow running back David Montgomery had 21 carries for 74 yards with a touchdown, the rookie looked explosive while potentially commanding more touches in the future.

Start or sit in Week 2 PPR leagues?

Start. Gibbs deserves a starting spot in Week 2 PPR leagues.

Some fantasy managers probably expected more out of Gibbs last week, but he showcased contributions in the passing game with efficiency on the ground. He’s still a solid RB2 in PPR and standard leagues who is worth starting.

Start or sit in Week 2 standard leagues?

Start. Go ahead and start Gibbs in Week 2 standard leagues.

The Lions will face a Seahawks defense that gave up two rushing touchdowns to Los Angeles Rams RB Kyren Williams and one to Cam Akers last week. This could be where Gibbs finds his first career touchdown in the home opener.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs

Gibbs is a solid RB2 across the board this week. Players I would start ahead of him include running backs like Aaron Jones of the Green Bay Packers and Kenneth Walker of the Seattle Seahawks.