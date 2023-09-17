Zach Charbonnet start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Zach Charbonnet was one of the buzzier fantasy teams coming into the season but failed to turn that buzz into production in Week 1. Here’s a look at his fantasy value heading into Week 2.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks RB Zach Charbonnet

Charbonnet tallied 11 yards on three rushes in Week 1 and was outproduced by starter Kenneth Walker and fellow backup DeeJay Dallas. Despite being an adept pass-catcher in college, he failed to get a target out of the backfield as well.

Start or sit in Week 2 PPR leagues?

Sit. Charbonnet’s production in Week 1 is likely in line with what his production will be going forward. Walker established himself as a lead back (12 carries on 64 yards) and Dallas made the most of his opportunities, so there might not be much love to go around for Charbonnet.

Start or sit in Week 2 standard leagues?

Sit. Same deal as above. As of now, Charbonnet is a potential overproduction player, so it doesn’t make much sense to waste a starting spot on him until he proves something.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Charbonnet

Charbonnet shouldn’t earn a spot in your lineup as a running back and enters the week as FLEX149 between Deon Jackson and Paris Campbell on Fantasypros. I’d rather start a streaky receiver like Campbell or Michael Gallup (FLEX146) over someone with no clear role like Charbonnet.