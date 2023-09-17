Jaxon Smith-Njigba start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Jaxon Smith-Njigba made his NFL debut last week with a quiet three-catch, 13-yard game in Seattle Seahawks’ Week 1 loss. Here’s a look at his value in Week 1.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

As mentioned above, Smith-Njigba, like every other Seahawk, had a quiet Week 1. Quarterback Geno Smith was only able to complete 16 passes for 112 yards, so it just wasn’t a good game for Seattle’s offense.

Start or sit in Week 2 PPR leagues?

Start. I think that Smith-Njigba’s tough Week 1 was more related to Seattle’s struggles than Smith-Njigba’s play. The rookie from Ohio State is still a huge talent and should be able to net a decent amount of catches on Sunday thanks to DK Metcalf gaining so much attention on the other side of the field.

Start or sit in Week 2 standard leagues?

Start. So much of Smith-Njigba’s value as a player is in his speed and hands, which should allow him to rack up yards in a hurry. I still like his value in standard leagues, as I’m banking on his talent making a difference tonight.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Smith-Njigba

Smith-Njigba is WR44 at FantasyPros, and. I think that makes him a WR2/FLEX option for Sunday’s game. I think you’d be safe starting someone like Gabe Davis or Courtland Sutton over Smith-Njigba, but he should start over some other unproven players like Week 1 darling Puka Nacua.