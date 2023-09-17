Noah Fant/Will Dissly start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Last week, Will Dissly had two catches in the Seahawks blowout loss to the Rams. Here’s a look at the fantasy value he and teammate Noah Fant hold this week against the Lions.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks TEs Will Dissly and Noah Fant

As mentioned above, Dissly had the only two catches for this duo last week. Fant had the most snaps of all the tight ends (25) but failed to receive a target.

Start or sit in Week 2 PPR leagues?

Sit. Neither tight end is worth your time at this point. Smith gets another tough matchup against the Lions' defense, which puts a cap on whatever minuscule value these two have. The only value they’d have is if they catch a touchdown pass, which is no guarantee.

Start or sit in Week 2 standard leagues?

Sit. The same boom or bust value applies here. The only reason they should sneak into your lineup is if someone gets hurt during warm-ups or if you’re in an incredibly deep league.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Fant and Dissly

Fant and Dissly are TE30 and 44 at FantasyPros respectively, and should be treated as such. Fant is ranked between Mike Gesicki and Taysom Hill, both of whom hold more value due to their athleticism (and in Hill’s case, his versatility). These guys should be glued to your bench.