Geno Smith start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Last year, Geno Smith was a fantasy darling en route to leading the Seahawks to an unlikely postseason berth. Those good vibes didn’t carry over to Week 1 of this season, however, as the Seahawks suffered a blowout 30-13 loss to the Rams. Here’s a look at Smith’s fantasy value heading into Week 2.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks QB Geno Smith

Smith laid an egg against the Rams, as he threw for just 119 yards and one touchdown in the Seahawks loss. He spread the ball around, as seven different players had catches, though no one had more than Kenneth Walker’s four.

Start or sit in Week 2 PPR leagues?

Sit. Although the Lions gave up 19 fantasy points to Patrick Mahomes last week, Mahomes is on a different level and was often able to create something out of nothing in a loss. The Lions defense got a lot better in the offseason, and I’m going to need Smith to prove something before putting him back in my starting lineup.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Smith

Smith is QB14 at Fantasypros this week, ranked right between Deshaun Watson and Brock Purdy, both of whom I’d start over Smith. The only quarterbacks I’d start Smith over are Matthew Stafford, Mac Jones and Sam Howell.