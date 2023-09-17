Tee Higgins start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Cincinnati Bengals had a rough go of it last week, taking a 24-3 loss on the chin at the hands of the Cleveland Browns. The offense struggled mightily with only 142 yards of total offense. They only mustered up a field goal in the third quarter. They will return home this week to host their division rival, Baltimore Ravens in hopes of avoiding the dreaded 0-2 start.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals WR Tee Higgins

Tee Higgins was essentially non-existent last week. He saw eight targets but did not catch a single pass. He and the team failed to come to an agreement on a contract extension during the offseason. So, he will be a free agent after this season.

Start or sit in Week 2 PPR leagues?

Start Higgins. At his best, he is a low-end WR1 but high-end WR2. He didn’t catch a single pass from QB Joe Burrow last week, but that won’t happen again. In fact, look for Burrow to target Higgins and Jamar Chase a lot this week after such disappointing efforts in week 1. He averages four catches for four catches for 52 yards when playing against the Ravens. Those numbers are eye-popping, but he will be a lot better this week.

Start or sit in Week 2 standard leagues?

Start Higgins in standard in week 2, as well. If you have him, he is your WR1 or WR2, and he should be in the lineup. Week 1 was discouraging, but he will bounce back this week. The Bengals play well against the Ravens, unlike the Browns. Their backs are against the wall this week, so expect Burrow to look for his main targets to get them going.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Tee Higgins

If you’re looking for someone to start in place of Higgins, look at a guy like Brandon Aiyuk of the San Francisco 49ers. He was dominant last week, catching eight passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns. Jaylen Waddle is another player to look at in week 1, he caught four passes for 78 yards, but he gets his fair share of targets in that offense.