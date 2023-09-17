Irv Smith Jr. start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Cincinnati Bengals struggled in Week 1, falling 24-3 at the hands of the Cleveland Browns. Burrow only threw for 82 yards, and the team had 75 yards on the ground. Saying they’re looking to rebound would be an understatement. They will have their hands full this week against the Baltimore Ravens. Burrow missed a lot of preseason with an injury, so there was some rust to shake off in week 1, but expect him to look more like himself in week 2.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals TE Irv Smith Jr.

Irv Smith Jr. is in year 1 with the Cincinnati Bengals after coming over from the Minnesota Vikings. He caught three passes for 17 yards in week 1.

Start or sit in Week 2 PPR leagues?

Sit Smith Jr. this week. He should still see some targets but expect Jamar Chase and Tee Higgins to receive a lot of attention this week after disappointing efforts in Week 1. Smith Jr. should be solid as the season goes on, but Burrow will likely look for more familiar targets until he gets into a groove. He is also the fourth receiving option in the offense, so his target share will be up and down throughout the year.

Start or sit in Week 2 standard leagues?

Sit Smith Jr. in a standard league as well. He saw five targets last week and will likely see a similar amount this week. Unless Burrow can hit him down the seam and he can get some yac, then Smith Jr. won’t get the yardage needed in a standard league. The Bengals' offense struggled last week, so we didn’t get to see their plans in the red zone. He could be a red zone target, so look out for that this week for the future.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Irv Smith Jr.

It was a tough Week 1 for a lot of tight ends around the league. If you’re looking for someone to start in place of Smith Jr., take a look at a guy like Gerald Everett for the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers have a high-powered offense, so Everett will see his fair share of targets as the season goes on. Also, look at Hayden Hurst of the Carolina Panthers, who caught a touchdown in week 1, from rookie Bryce Young.