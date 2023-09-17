David Njoku start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku was expected to be among a solid second tier of players at his position in fantasy football this season. Despite the Browns winning last week, Njoku got off to a slow start to the season, which had more to do with an offensive unit that looked pretty rusty than anything that was specifically Njoku’s fault. He’ll look to get back on track this week when the Browns travel to play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns TE David Njoku

Njoku was targeted three times last week, and he came away with just 24 yards on two catches. The third pass, the one he didn’t get, was a deep shot that quarterback DeShaun Watson sailed over his head, which is at least a good sign that there could be better things to come.

In two games last year against the Steelers, Njoku caught 13 passes on 15 targets for a healthy 131 yards and two touchdowns.

Start or sit in Week 2 PPR leagues?

His target share from last week’s game is concerning, especially in PPR leagues, but it is early. This week, he’s a solid middle of the road option with some upside. If you’re in a smaller league, it might be worth seeing if there are other options available besides Njoku.

Note: Amari Cooper (groin) is questionable to play on MNF vs. the Steelers. If Cooper is out, Njoku gets a slight bump in targets.

Start or sit in Week 2 standard leagues?

I would still start Njoku in standard leagues, unless you have one of the top-tier guys like Travis Kelce or Mark Andrews on hand. He’s got some upside against the Steelers team, and we should see the Browns offense get better. Njoku is a must-start in large leagues, i.e. more than 12 teams. But you might be able to find someone better in small leagues.

Player(s) you would start ahead of David Njoku

Njoku’s ranked eighth in FantasyPros consensus rankings for tight ends. He’s ahead of Atlanta’s Kyle Pitts, who I’d start over Njoku this week. Evan Engram of the Jaguars, ranked seventh here, is a more attractive option too, especially in PPR leagues.