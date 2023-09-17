Mark Andrews start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Houston Texans 25-9 in Week 1 to start the season 1-0. The game was a bit sloppy, and Lamar Jackson only threw for 169 yards and an interception. Some of it is rust from not playing in the preseason, but Jackson has been inconsistent in passing the ball in his career, but he has some new weapons so this year will be big year for him. The Ravens have a stiff test this week against their divisional rival Cincinnati Bengals.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Ravens TE -Mark Andrews

Mark Andrews sat out of the Ravens Week 1 contest against the Texans due to a lingering quad issue. He has been limited during practice this week but should be able to give it a go.

Start or sit in Week 2 PPR leagues?

Start Andrews. He is TE1 for the Ravens and one of the best in the entire league. Jackson loves Andrews he’s targeted his star TE 266 times over the past two seasons. Those numbers shouldn’t drop even with Odell Beckham Jr. on the roster now. Andrews has played against the Bengals 10 times in his career, and he averages five receptions and 60 yards per contest. Even after missing Week 1, he should still be able to come in and make an immediate impact.

Start or sit in Week 2 standard leagues?

Start Andrews in a standard league as well. He will see his fair share of targets and is good after the catch. Despite more weapons on the team, Andrews has been a third-down safety valve for Jackson throughout his career. Last season, his yards per game were down, but he had a lingering injury and missed a few games.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Mark Andrews

If you’re looking for a TE1 besides Andrews, take a look at a guy like George Kittle for the San Fransico 49ers. He only caught three passes for 19 yards in Week 1, but it was the Brandon Aiyuk show in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Brock Purdy seems like he’s here to stay, and should target Kittle more as the season goes on.