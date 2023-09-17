Hayden Hurst start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Carolina Panthers have a tough test ahead of them as they face the New Orleans Saints on Monday, September 18. Their overhauled offense struggled against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 as rookie QB made his NFL debut. Hayden Hurst wasn’t the focal point of the Panthers’ offseason moves, but he played a huge role in the Week 1 loss. He heads into Week 2 as the TE2 in fantasy football.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers TE Hayden Hurst

Hurst was the most targeted player for Carolina, with seven. Bryce Young looked his way often, and the tight end brought in five catches for 41 yards and a score. Hurst accidentally even threw Young’s first touchdown ball into the crowd but was able to get it back.

Start or sit in Week 2 PPR leagues?

Sit. As a dual-homer fan between the Panthers and South Carolina, I’m a big fan of Hurst. His first game in Carolina turned out great with his target share, but it was a notably down week for the position as only two tight ends had double-digit fantasy points, even in PPR scoring. Hurst will likely see another big target share against the tough Saints defense, but if he doesn’t find the endzone again, he likely won’t be worth a play unless you are in 16-team leagues or larger.

Start or sit in Week 2 standard leagues?

Sit. Without the benefit of receptions inflating his fantasy points, it would come down to yards and touchdowns for Hurst. New Orleans didn’t allow any receptions to Tennessee’s tight end last week. Hurst should still see plenty of work in this game, but I think he will finish outside the top 12 at the position if he doesn’t find the endzone.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Hayden Hurst

I would rather have Sam LaPorta, Hunter Henry, Tyler Higbee, Dalton Kincaid, Cole Kmet and Dalton Schultz over Hurst this week.