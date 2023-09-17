Odell Beckham Jr. start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Baltimore Ravens will take on the Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC North divisional matchup in Week 2 of the NFL Season. Baltimore is coming off a win against the Houston Texans, while Cincinnati is looking to bounce back from a bad loss to the Cleveland Browns in bad weather. As the Ravens hit the road, should you trust wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in fantasy football this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr.

OBJ didn’t play the entire 2022 season, and Week 1 was his first game action back on the field. He was targeted three times and brought in two for 37 yards.

Start or sit in Week 2 PPR leagues?

If you are in 12-team leagues or smaller, you aren’t starting Beckham this week. The Ravens are already not a pass-heavy team, and they have a surprising number of mouths to feed with Beckham, Zay Flowers, Mark Andrews, Nelson Agholor and their pass-catching running backs.

That being said, Beckham is a fine flex option in 14-team leagues. He projects as a low-end WR3 this week in bigger leagues. You’d be hoping that Baltimore keeps it close against the Bengals in a shootout.

Start or sit in Week 2 standard leagues?

Similar to above, you aren’t starting Beckham if you are in 12-team leagues or smaller. Even if you roster Cooper Kupp, Christian Watson and Diontae Johnson, who are all out or likely out this week, you should have better options. You can flex Beckham in 14-team leagues or larger.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Odell Beckham Jr.

Wide receivers I would play over Beckham include Treylon Burks, Rashid Shaheed, Jaxon-Smith Njigba, Marquise Brown and Elijah Moore. When looking at flex plays along with these wideouts, I would play Samaje Perine, Tyler Allgeier and Brian Robinson Jr. in my flex over OBJ.