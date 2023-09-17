Javonte Williams start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

NFL Week 2 action features the Denver Broncos looking to bounce back against Washington Commanders. The Broncos lost 20-16 to the Raiders in Week 1, as Sean Payton took a loss in his coaching return. A bright spot for his offense was the return of RB Javonte Williams who was injured last year. Williams looked spry despite splitting reps with veteran Samaje Perine. Does he deserve a spot in your fantasy lineup this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos RB Javonte Williams

Williams rushed for 52 yards on 13 carries in Week 1, his first action since Week 4 last season. Prior to his injury, Williams had some moments in 2022, including 108 scrimmage yards in Week 1. The 2021 second-round pick seems to be just fine a year removed from an ACL tear.

Start or sit in Week 2 PPR leagues?

Yes, the Commanders allowed James Conner to go for 14 carries and 63 yards last week. Expect Williams to gain some touches early and often. Despite a split with Perine in Week 1, Williams also made 4 catches on 6 targets. This Broncos offense received a revamp in the off-season and with no more Melvin Gordon to compete with, Williams is in position to take over as RB-1.

Start or sit in Week 2 standard leagues?

Yes. The Broncos are favored -3.5 on the spread against Washington and the O/U is set at 38.5, which means it’ll be a low scoring run-friendly type of game. The 13 carries Williams got in Week 1 could increase over time along with his overall workload. A whole new offensive playbook could give Williams some goal-line chances at a score.