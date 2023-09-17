Justice Hill start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Baltimore Ravens take their 1-0 record on the road to face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2 of the NFL season. Kickoff for this AFC North clash is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 17.

Within this matchup, we’ll look at the fantasy prospects for Baltimore RB Justice Hill. Should you start or sit him in Week 2?

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens RB Justice Hill

The Ravens top running back, J.K. Dobbins, suffered a season-ending injury last week against the Houston Texans. Hill and Gus Edwards were called upon to take his place last week, and that will likely be the plan moving forward. Edwards was more efficient with 8 carries for 32 yards in Week 1, but Hill had two touchdowns on an otherwise ugly 8 carries for 9 rushing yards line.

Start or sit in Week 2 PPR leagues?

Sit. While Hill could be worth a speculative add in larger leagues, you should NOT start him in Week 2.

The Bengals allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to the running back position last year. Sure, Hill came through with a pair of touchdowns last Sunday, but he has hardly cemented goal-line responsibilities over the 240-pound Edwards.

This could be more of a wait-and-see situation before actually starting Hill (or Edwards) with confidence.

Start or sit in Week 2 standard leagues?

Sit. There are better options worth starting, even in 12-to-14-team leagues, especially with no bye weeks on the schedule yet.

It will be interesting to see what role Hill has moving forward, but this matchup is brutal. Hill could have upside later in the season, but we’ll need to see how this backfield shakes out while waiting for a better matchup (and more reassurance) to give him a starting spot.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Justice Hill

The waiver wire sensation known as Kyren Williams of the Los Angeles Rams feels like a safer fantasy play than Hill this week. Also, a guy like Khalil Herbert of the Chicago Bears seems to have more fantasy upside.