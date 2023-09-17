Gus Edwards start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Baltimore Ravens will hit the road to face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2 of the NFL season. Below, we’ll break down what this matchup means for Ravens RB Gus Edwards. Should you start or sit him in your fantasy lineups?

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens RB Gus Edwards

Baltimore’s top running back, J.K. Dobbins, succumbed to a season-ending injury last week against the Houston Texans, which promoted Edwards and Justice Hill to more backfield responsibilities. Edwards finished with 8 carries for 32 yards while Hill was inefficient with 8 carries for 9 yards, but he added two touchdowns on the ground.

Start or sit in Week 2 PPR leagues?

Sit. Go ahead and sit Edwards in your Week 2 PPR leagues.

Edwards could be worth keeping an eye on for fantasy purposes, or you can add him to your squad for extra depth at running back. However, we don’t advise starting him just yet. The Bengals allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to the running back position last year. Without any bye weeks early in the season, there are better FLEX options out there.

Start or sit in Week 2 standard leagues?

Sit. It’s close, but you can sit Edwards in your Week 2 standard leagues.

Edwards is a better fit for standard leagues while hoping that he ends up with the goal-line responsibilities now that Dobbins is out of the picture. It would make sense for the 240-pound Edwards to get those carries near the end-zone, but Hill cashed in on those opportunities last week. Perhaps this is more of a wait-and-see situation.

Make sure to note value in smaller (8-10 teams) vs. bigger (12-14 teams) leagues

Player(s) you would start ahead of Gus Edwards

I would start running backs like Kyren Williams of the Los Angeles Rams and Khalil Herbert of the Chicago Bears ahead of Edwards.

In PPR leagues, receivers like Robert Woods of the Houston Texans and Kendrick Bourne of the New England Patriots make more sense in the FLEX spot.