Dalton Kincaid start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Buffalo Bills (0-1) will play host to the Las Vegas Raiders (1-0) on Sunday afternoon as they look to bounce back from Week 1. The Bills dropped a 22-16 result in overtime to the New York Jets last week and will hope to get back on track at home.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills TE Dalton Kincaid

Dalton Kincaid put in a decent performance in his NFL debut last week, catching all four of his targets for a total of 26 yards. It wasn’t amazing, but it wasn’t bad either as the rookie out of Utah did what was asked of him. Veteran Dawson Knox saw the same number of targets and ended up with one less yard than Kincaid in the season opener.

Start or sit in Week 2 PPR leagues?

Sit. While Kincaid is already looking to be one of Josh Allen’s favorite targets, his first game in the NFL didn’t produce enough fantasy-wise to definitively declare him a starter in your fantasy lineup. Sure, in deeper leagues with 12-14 teams, he could be a good option as he should be viewed as a top-end TE2. But anything less than that and you’ll want to stash him on your bench and keep an eye on his performance going forward.

Start or sit in Week 2 standard leagues?

Sit. It remains to be seen how well Kincaid will do in standard leagues, but at least for Week 2, I’d leave him on the bench, though down the line he could end up slotting in as a decent FLEX option.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Dalton Kincaid

Kincaid is right on the cusp of TE1 status this week, but until that becomes a reality there are several other players you could slot in ahead of him especially if you’ve got a deeper league. Hunter Henry is a good option as he’s likely still available in plenty of leagues, and he finished as the TE1 last week as he turned in 16.6 fantasy points in PPR leagues.