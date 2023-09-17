Damien Harris start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Buffalo Bills (0-1) will face off against the Las Vegas Raiders (1-0) at home on Sunday afternoon. The Bills come into this game on the back of a 22-16 overtime loss to the Jets and will look to bounce back with a win.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills RB Damien Harris

Harris wasn’t utilized much on the ground in Week 1, logging only one carry for three yards as he saw the lowest snap share of anyone in the backfield. He also caught both of his targets for another 16 yards but only turned in 3.9 fantasy points in PPR leagues. Harris has been expected to be utilized more often at the goal line, but the Bills didn’t find themselves in that position too often so it remains to be seen if that will be a source of production for Harris going forward.

Start or sit in Week 2 PPR leagues?

Sit. Harris should be stashed on the bench for Week 2. He only saw nine snaps all game while James Cook saw the bulk of the action. Cook looks to be the clear lead in the backfield going forward, and even Latavius Murray saw more snaps (15) than Harris against the Jets. There’s no reason to think the snap shares will change much in Week 2, so Harris is best left out of your starting lineup regardless of league size.

Start or sit in Week 2 standard leagues?

Sit. My outlook doesn’t change for Harris in Week 2 with standard scoring. He should be even further away from your starting lineup in standard leagues, as his two receptions accounted for almost half of his points when looking at PPR scoring.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Damien Harris

Harris is pretty low on the list of RBs ahead of Week 2, coming in at RB50 over at FantasyPros. You won’t have to go too far up the list to find some better candidates, including Ezekiel Elliott, who turned in 7.3 PPR points in his first outing with the Patriots.