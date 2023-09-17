Gabe Davis start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Buffalo Bills (0-1) will take on the Las Vegas Raiders (1-0) at home on Sunday afternoon. They opened their season with a 22-16 loss in overtime to the New York Jets but will look to get back on track with a win at home. Ahead of kickoff, let’s take a look at Gabe Davis in fantasy terms for Week 2.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills WR Gabe Davis

Davis brought in two of his four targets last week for just 32 yards. Although Davis saw seven more snaps than Stefon Diggs, he didn’t see a whole lot of involvement in the passing game especially as Diggs turned in a big performance. Davis only brought in 5.2 fantasy points in PPR leagues as he got off to a rough start in Week 1.

Start or sit in Week 2 PPR leagues?

Sit. I think the league size would determine this one for me. His output from week to week won’t always look as stifled as it was in Week 1, as he’s the clear No. 2 receiver behind Diggs and will see plenty of time on the field. I think in smaller leagues, he’s still worth having on the bench but shouldn’t be started in favor of someone else who had a good showing in the opener. In deeper leagues, he may be worth a start at the FLEX spot as he’ll most likely see more targets against the Raiders.

Start or sit in Week 2 standard leagues?

Sit. He should be left on the bench in standard leagues this week. While he might see more involvement in the passing game, there’s no guarantee that he’ll rack up a bunch of yards or find the end zone. Expect him to be fairly reliant on the PPR side of scoring going forward, especially if Diggs continues to play the way he did in Week 1.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Gabe Davis

Davis is ranked WR35 at FantasyPros for Week 2, and while he’s not a bad option to have on your bench, you might want to end up looking elsewhere for a potential starter. There are a few solid players just above him in that list that would be good choices, such as Michael Thomas and Courtland Sutton. Both players scored higher than Davis in Week 1.