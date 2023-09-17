James Cook start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Buffalo Bills (0-1) opened their season with a 22-16 OT loss to the Jets. They’ll take on the Las Vegas Raiders (1-0) at home on Sunday with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET. James Cook had a decent showing and will look to help his team bounce back in Week 2.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills RB James Cook

Cook ended up with 12 carries on the day for 46 yards, but didn’t find the end zone. He also caught four of his six targets for another 17 yards, bringing in 10.3 points in PPR leagues. He was clearly the Bills’ main option in the backfield, playing 41 snaps while Latavius Murray and Damien Harris combined for just 24 snaps.

Start or sit in Week 2 PPR leagues?

I would lean toward starting Cook in PPR leagues this week, but maybe only in the FLEX spot. He’s clearly an RB1 in Buffalo and will see plenty of volume on the ground. Let alone his involvement in the passing game as he was the second-most targeted player in Week 1 behind Stefon Diggs. As long as he keeps seeing a substantial amount of both touches and targets, I would give him the start, especially in deeper PPR leagues.

Start or sit in Week 2 standard leagues?

Even though he saw the most carries on the team, Cook still only turned in 6.3 fantasy points in standard leagues in Week 1. His fantasy output is likely going to be dependent on touchdowns and receptions, which makes him a less-than-ideal option as a starter in standard leagues.

Player(s) you would start ahead of James Cook

James Cook is ranked RB16 at FantasyPros ahead of Week 2, which bodes well for any fantasy manager who decides to start him. Some other players around his level that I’d be more inclined to rely on would include David Montgomery and Rhamondre Stevenson.