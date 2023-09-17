Jakobi Meyers start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Las Vegas Raiders just got past the Denver Broncos 17-16 in Week 1 to start the season strong. That game we saw WR Jakobi Meyers and not Davante Adams lead the receiving group. Unfortunately, Meyers had to exit the game and is in concussion protocol this week. His status is up in the air for Week 2 vs. the Buffalo Bills. We go over Meyers outlook for fantasy football.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers

Meyers finished with nine catches on 10 targets for 81 yards and two touchdowns in Week 1. Adams finished with six catches on nine targets for 66 yards. He’s still the No. 1 WR but Meyers got more looks to start the season.

Start or sit in Week 2 PPR leagues?

Sit. Meyers went into Friday doubtful to play and he’s likely going to miss Week 2. With Meyers out, Adams should see a heavy target volume and it could also free things up for Hunter Renfrow and even DeAndre Carter to see targets.

Start or sit in Week 2 standard leagues?

Same deal, sit.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Jakobi Meyers

If you’re looking for a waiver wire replacement for Meyers, Renfrow isn’t a bad move. You can also pick up someone like Steelers WRs Calvin Austin or Allen Robinson with Diontae Johnson sidelined for the foreseeable future.