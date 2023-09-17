DeAndre Carter start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Las Vegas Raiders (1-0) logged a narrow win 17-16 over the Broncos in Week 1 thanks to a Jakobi Meyers touchdown in the fourth quarter. Now they’ll turn focus to the Buffalo Bills (0-1) in Week 2 as they look to improve to 2-0 on the season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders WR DeAndre Carter

Carter didn’t see much action in Week 1, catching his lone target for just five yards. He had been dealing with a knee injury that kept him limited in practice leading up to the season opener, and he ended up not being utilized much as he only saw nine snaps in Denver.

Start or sit in Week 2 PPR leagues?

Sit DeAndre Carter in Week 2 for PPR leagues.

Carter only brought in 1.5 fantasy points in PPR scoring from his lone target on the day. He wasn’t even close to moving the needle for fantasy managers and will be best left on waivers for the time being, despite Jakobi Meyers potentially sitting out in Week 2 due to a head injury.

Start or sit in Week 2 standard leagues?

Sit DeAndre Carter in Week 2 for standard leagues.

After seeing only nine snaps in Week 1, Carter likely won’t be utilized again this week with such a crowded receiving corps. Even if Meyers isn’t able to suit up in Buffalo, expect more targets to head toward Hunter Renfrow and Kristian Wilkerson.

Player(s) you would start ahead of DeAndre Carter

Carter clocks in at WR135 over at the FantasyPros consensus rankings. You wouldn’t have to go too far up that list to find the likes of Diontae Johnson or Nelson Agholor, who would at least be good for a handful of points.