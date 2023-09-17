Drake London start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Atlanta Falcons entered the regular season looking to show some progress during a rebuild. We got just that in a 24-10 win over the Carolina Panthers. Still, the passing game needs work under second-year QB Desmond Ridder. WR Drake London is expected to be the top receiving option for Ridder. We go over his fantasy football outlook for Week 2 vs. the Green Bay Packers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons WR Drake London

London did not have a great Week 1. He was targeted once by Ridder and put up a big goose egg. In terms of usage, the snaps and routes were there. London finished with the most offensive snaps played among Falcons receivers at 46, per Pro Football Focus. London ran the same amount of routes as TE Kyle Pitts (20), which is also encouraging. Ridder just couldn’t get him the ball.

Start or sit in Week 2 PPR leagues?

Start in a deeper league as a FLEX, maybe. London shouldn’t go catch-less in Week 2. But he also could be shadowed by Packers top CB Jaire Alexander most of the game. Ridder likely won’t throw the ball unless the Falcons are trailing big time. The spread is 2.0 points on DraftKings Sportsbook, though, so Vegas thinks the game will be close. If it is, expect a lot of run plays for ATL. London should play around the same amount of snaps with more routes run. All he needs are more targets in PPR to get back on track.

Start or sit in Week 2 standard leagues?

Don’t touch London in standard. If you’re forced to, go for it. But be aware it could result in another bust week because of the whole Alexander shadowing thing.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Drake London

DKN NFL Editor Chet Gresham has London ranked just outside the top-40 among WRs in PPR for Week 2. Even in a deep league with three WR slots and two FLEX spots that makes London a stretch. Look to target players like Rams WR Puka Nacua, Browns WR Elijah Moore and Bills WR Gabe Davis over London.