Tyler Allgeier start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Atlanta Falcons started off the season strong with a 24-10 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 1. The RB room for Atlanta was always going to be a focal point under head coach Art Smith, who loves to run the ball. The team brought in Bijan Robinson with a first-rounder in 2023. Robinson and Tyler Allgeier manned the backfield in the opener. We’re going to take a look at how to approach Allgeier in fantasy football in Week 2 vs. the Green Bay Packers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier

Last week was interesting for this Falcons RB group. Allgeier and Robinson almost split snaps, per Pro Football Focus. Robinson had 32 and Allgeier 28. Robinson ran more routes while Allgeier got more work on the ground. He finished with 15 carries for 75 yards and two scores. Robinson had more catches (6) and also scored in the passing game. Allgeier had three catches for 19 yards.

Start or sit in Week 2 PPR leagues?

It feels like a big yes on Allgeier starting in PPR. The Packers’ run defense is improved but should still give up a bit of leeway. The issue is QB Desmond Ridder and the passing game didn’t do much in Week 1. That could mean Green Bay game plans to stop the run and force Ridder to beat them. Even so, Allgeier had 18 touches in Week 1 and that’s in line with an RB1. It could be a lot of give-and-take between Allgeier and Robinson. The second-year back still has good value in PPR.

Start or sit in Week 2 standard leagues?

Still feels like a start but maybe not as an RB1 or RB2. FLEX feels more Allgeier’s speed for standard. He’s clearly going to be the goal line back and should see more carries. The game script could play in favor of Robinson if the Falcons are trailing. Allgeier still got some work in the passing game, which is encouraging. If Allgeier is going to get around 12-15 touches again, he’s not a bad FLEX for standard in deeper leagues.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Tyler Allgeier

NFL Editor Chet Gresham believes Robinson is the much more favorable back in his PPR RB rankings for Week 2. Robinson is RB6 while Allgeier is RB28. RBs like Raheem Mostert, Jamaal Williams and Rachaad White are ahead of Allgeier and have a clearer path to touches as the lead back. Allgeier remains in a split and that could thwart value.