Luke Musgrave start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Green Bay Packers took down the rival Chicago Bears 38-20 in the NFL regular-season opener in Week 1 last Sunday. The Packers entered the season with a pair of new tight ends in Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft. Josiah Deguara was also in the mix. Let’s look at Musgrave’s outlook for fantasy football in Week 2 vs. the Atlanta Falcons.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers TE Luke Musgrave

Musgrave made three catches on four targets for 50 yards in the win. He had a few missteps where it seemed he couldn’t find his footing on routes. It could have been some NFL rookie debut nerves. There was also a busted play where Musgrave was wide open with space but couldn’t adjust well enough to the throw to get extra yards or a TD. Still, eight points in PPR isn’t all that bad and he was the clear TE1 over Kraft and Deguara.

Start or sit in Week 2 PPR leagues?

Musgrave would get a boost again if WR Christian Watson (hamstring) sits. Even if Watson is healthy, Musgrave played 45 snaps and ran 23 routes in Week 1. That’s TE1 volume. Watson being healthy could take pressure off Musgrave and free him up in the middle of the field. So long as Musgrave gets around 4-5 targets, he should be able to be an OK TE play in PPR.

Start or sit in Week 2 standard leagues?

Sit. Musgrave could score. He also could see fewer targets with Watson back and is TD dependent in non-PPR. The long-term outlook is good. We still don’t have a big enough sample size to deem Musgrave a starting TE each week.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Luke Musgrave

The Falcons struggle vs. the TE position, so NFL Editor Chet Gresham has Musgrave as the TE8 in Week 2. That would mean he’s a good start in all formats. I’d still lean sitting him in standard. In PPR, he’s a good play. Fellow rookie TEs Sam LaPorta and Dalton Kinkaid are around Musgrave’s rank for PPR. LaPorta feels like a great play against a poor Seahawks secondary.