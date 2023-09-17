Romeo Doubs start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Green Bay Packers opened the season with a 38-20 win over the Chicago Bears on the road. Already dealing with injury, WR Christian Watson was forced to sit out of the win, leaving WR Romeo Doubs as the top wideout. He came through in the victory but we could see Watson return this week. Let’s take a look at Doubs outlook for Week 2 vs. the Atlanta Falcons in fantasy football.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers WR Romeo Doubs

Doubs finished Week 1 with just four catches on five targets for 26 yards, but also scored twice. QB Jordan Love looked Doubs way in the red zone and that’s a big deal. The Packers used five WRs primarily and the snaps were pretty balanced. Doubs was tied for the team lead in targets.

Start or sit in Week 2 PPR leagues?

Doubs feels like a great play for Week 2 if Watson sits again. If Watson is back, Doubs remains a decent FLEX option for PPR. He’s got some good chemistry with Love and could develop into a solid possession/red zone receiver. You’d think he starts to get more snaps in Week 2 based off the performance in Week 1. Jayden Reed is a little banged up from the Bears game. TE Luke Musgrave made a few big plays but also looked a tad off in his NFL debut. The Falcons defense looked improved in Week 1 vs. the Panthers but it was also a rookie QB and it’s the Panthers.

Start or sit in Week 2 standard leagues?

If Watson is out, again, Doubs is an OK FLEX play in deeper standard leagues. If Watson is in, Doubs would be super TD dependent. He’d be risky despite scoring twice in Week 1.