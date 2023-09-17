AJ Dillon start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Green Bay Packers opened the season with an impressive 38-20 win over the Chicago Bears on the road. Looking ahead, the Packers have a good shot to improve to 2-0 on the season going up against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon. Here we’ll look at the fantasy football outlook for RB AJ Dillon.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers RB AJ Dillon

Dillon opened the season behind RB Aaron Jones on the depth chart. But we know the Packers want to use both backs. While Jones was much more productive, Dillon had more carries with 13. That only resulted in 19 yards while Dillon also added two catches for 17 yards for a total of 36 yards.

Start or sit in Week 2 PPR leagues?

Jones is dealing with an ankle injury and was held out most of the second half vs. the Bears. That was more because the Packers were playing from way ahead. It feels like Jones will be OK for Week 2, but if not, Dillon is a must-start in all formats.

If Jones is active, Dillon is maybe a fringe start as a FLEX in deeper leagues. Don’t jump to get him into your lineup based on last week. He didn’t look very explosive running the ball while Jones thrived. So that could be an issue. It was also late in the game but third string back Patrick Taylor had five carries for 22 yards. He looked better than Dillon. Proceed with caution when considering Dillon, even in PPR.

Start or sit in Week 2 standard leagues?

Sit. Not much to see here. Dillon would be a TD dependent play in standard formats and he just didn’t look good in Week 1. Wait and see if he rebounds from that performance before inserting him into any lineup. But again, if Jones is inactive, Dillon starts.