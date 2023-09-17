Jordan Love start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

In Game 1 of the Jordan Love era, things couldn’t have gone better for the Green Bay Packers. There wasn’t much attention on the team following the departure of Aaron Rodgers, who will now sit out the rest of the season after a unfortunate Achilles tear. Looking ahead to a Week 2 matchup vs. the Falcons, we find ourselves having to consider Love in fantasy football. Let’s go over his outlook for Week 2.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers QB Jordan Love

Love threw for 245 yards and three TDs in a 38-20 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 1 on the road. What stood out most was Love didn’t turn the ball over and only took one egregious sack in the red zone. For the most part, it was a perfect debut as the franchise QB for Love, who had waited a while for this moment.

Start or sit in Week 2?

There’s an argument to be made for starting Love against Atlanta. In shallow leagues, he probably isn’t an option. In Superflex, he’s absolutely a good QB2. In deeper formats if your QB underperformed in Week 1, looking at Love isn’t a bad idea. The Falcons defense performed well in Week 1 vs. the Panthers. That was also against rookie QB Bryce Young and a poor Carolina team. Green Bay’s defense should help the offense in the field position battle. If the Packers can keep the pressure off Love, he should have time to avoid mistakes. As long as he doesn’t turn the ball over, Love can get to around 1-2 passing TDs with 200-300 yards with 10-20 rushing yards. It’s not the best result but it’s also not the worst.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Jordan Love

DKN NFL Editor Chet Gresham has Love ranked 17th among QBs for Week 2. That means he isn’t a viable start in 12-14 team leagues but is good to roll out in SF. There aren’t many QBs in that range that pop. Brock Purdy isn’t a bad start against the Rams. Kirk Cousins is on TNF vs. the Eagles but that could be a good environment for fantasy points. Same goes for Mac Jones vs. that high-flying Dolphins offense.