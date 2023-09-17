How much will the winner of the Fortinet Championship receive in 2023

Golf is back this week with the Fortinet Championship, which teed off from Silverado Resort’s North Course up in California’s wine country, Napa Valley. Ryder Cup American team members Max Homa and Justin Thomas are competing, as are Sahith Theegala and Cam Davis.

Homa won the Fortinet Championship in 2022 with a final score of -16. This year’s winner will receive $1.512 million out of a total purse of $8.4 million. The winner also earns a two-year exemption to the PGA TOUR, 500 FedExCup points, and automatic exemptions to THE PLAYERS Championship, The Sentry Tournament of Champions, and the majors that invite TOUR winners.

The Fortinet Championship winner will also earn 500 FedExCup points and 31.2 Official World Golf Ranking points.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2023 Fortinet Championship.