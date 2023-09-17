 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How much will the winner of the Fortinet Championship receive in 2023

We take a look at the purse and winners' share for the Fortinet Championship, taking place in Napa, California this year.

By Grace McDermott
Fortinet Championship - Final Round Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

Golf is back this week with the Fortinet Championship, which teed off from Silverado Resort’s North Course up in California’s wine country, Napa Valley. Ryder Cup American team members Max Homa and Justin Thomas are competing, as are Sahith Theegala and Cam Davis.

Homa won the Fortinet Championship in 2022 with a final score of -16. This year’s winner will receive $1.512 million out of a total purse of $8.4 million. The winner also earns a two-year exemption to the PGA TOUR, 500 FedExCup points, and automatic exemptions to THE PLAYERS Championship, The Sentry Tournament of Champions, and the majors that invite TOUR winners.

The Fortinet Championship winner will also earn 500 FedExCup points and 31.2 Official World Golf Ranking points.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

2023 Fortinet Championship Prize Money

Total Prize Money $8,400,000
1st $1,512,000
2nd $915,600
3rd $511,560
4th $411,600
5th $344,400
6th $304,500
7th $283,500
8th $262,500
9th $245,700
10th $228,900
11th $212,100
12th $195,300
13th $178,500
14th $161,700
15th $153,300
16th $144,900
17th $136,500
18th $128,100
19th $119,700
20th $111,300
21st $102,900
22nd $94,500
23rd $87,780
24th $81,060
25th $74,340
26th $67,620
27th $65,100
28th $62,580
29th $60,060
30th $57,540
31st $55,020
32nd $52,500
33rd $49,980
34th $47,880
35th $45,780
36th $43,680
37th $41,580
38th $39,900
39th $38,220
40th $36,540
41st $34,860
42nd $33,180
43rd $31,500
44th $29,820
45th $28,140
46th $26,460
47th $24,780
48th $23,436
49th $22,260
50th $21,588
51st $21,084
52nd $20,580
53rd $20,244
54th $19,908
55th $19,740
56th $19,572
57th $19,404
58th $19,236
59th $19,068
60th $18,900
61st $18,732
62nd $18,564
63rd $18,396
64th $18,228
65th $18,060

