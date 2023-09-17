Opening odds for Eagles vs. Buccaneers in Week 3 of 2023 NFL season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Philadelphia Eagles in one of two Monday Night Football matchups for Week 3. Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET while airing on ABC.

Below, we’ll run through the opening odds via DraftKings Sportsbook for this matchup while outlining our initial reactions.

2023 NFL odds: Eagles vs. Buccaneers Week 3

Sunday, September 17

Point spread: Eagles -6.5

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Eagles -285, Bucs +230

Wednesday, September 13

Point spread: Eagles -7

Point total: 46

Moneyline: Eagles -340, Bucs +270

This game could be more interesting than we thought it would be prior to the season. The Buccaneers are off to a 2-0 while beating the Minnesota Vikings 20-17 on the road in Week 1, then topping the Chicago Bears by a score of 27-17 in Week 2.

There hasn’t been much of a Super Bowl hangover from last year’s NFC Champions, as the Eagles are off to a 2-0 start as well. Philadelphia won 25-20 at the New England Patriots in Week 1, then they outlasted the Minnesota Vikings 34-28 on Thursday Night Football.

The Eagles get a few extra days to rest and prepare for this matchup, but the Bucs are riding high with a sense of belief. Quarterback Baker Mayfield has shown great form while throwing for 490 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions in the first two games.

The Bucs defense has been great at stopping the run so far, and that could be the key to keep this game close against the Eagles.

Pick: Bucs +6.5 (see if this moves to 7 before jumping on it)