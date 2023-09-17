Opening odds for Steelers vs. Raiders in Week 3 of 2023 NFL season

A pair of storied rivals meet in Week 3 as the Las Vegas Raiders host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET from Allegiant Stadium, and the primetime showdown will air on NBC. The Raiders head back home at 1-1 and will look to avenge their Christmas Eve loss to the Steelers from last season.

2023 NFL odds: Steelers vs. Raiders Week 3

Sunday, September 17

Point spread: Steelers -1

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Steelers -115, Raiders -105

Wednesday, September 13

Point spread: Steelers -1.5

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Steelers -125, Raiders +105

After a gritty win over the Denver Broncos in Week 1, the Raiders were thoroughly outmatched in a 38-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 2. Aside from an opening drive touchdown to Davante Adams, Las Vegas could muster little against a stout Bills defense. Jimmy Garoppolo finished 16/24 for 185 yards, one passing touchdown, and two interceptions in the loss. Josh Jacobs, the reigning rushing leader, had just nine carries for negative yards on the ground.

The Steelers head to Las Vegas for their first road game after the season following their matchups with the San Francisco 49ers and the Cleveland Browns. Despite garnering plenty of preseason hype, Pittsburgh was thoroughly outmatched in their season opener, losing 30-7 to the 49ers. Wide receiver depth will be key to monitor for the Steelers heading into this matchup. Both Diontae Johnson and George Pickens have been dealing with respective hamstring injuries in the last two weeks.

The last game between these two teams came down to a 13-10 final score, with the dreadful weather conditions playing a factor. Ideally, that should change in the Raiders’ domed stadium, but injuries on both sides of the ball could make this a low-scoring affair.

Johnson and Pickens are dinged up for the Steelers, while both Adams and Jakobi Meyers are in the concussion protocol for the Raiders. The lack of offensive firepower could mean tempering expectations for a high-octane offensive display.

Pick: Under 44.5