Opening odds for Cowboys vs. Cardinals in Week 3 of 2023 NFL season

The Dallas Cowboys (2-0) take on the Arizona Cardinals (0-2) in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season. The game will kick pff at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 24 from State Farm Stadium.

2023 NFL odds: Cowboys vs. Cardinals Week 3

Sunday, September 17

Point spread: Cowboys -12.5

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Cowboys -600, Cardinals +440

Wednesday, September 13

Point spread: Cowboys -10.5

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -500, Cardinals +380

The Cowboys have now outscored their opponents 70-10 over their first two weeks of the season. Dak Prescott has passed for 398 yards and two touchdowns, and Mycah Parsons and the rest of the Cowboys' defense have been holding up their end of the field, as well. CeeDee Lamb had 143 receiving yards against the Jets in Week 2, and the defense grabbed three interceptions.

The Cardinals began their season with a loss to the Washington Commanders. They were up 28-7 in the third quarter against the New York Giants in Week 2, and blew the lead, giving up 31 second-half points to move to 0-2. James Conner had 106 rushing yards on the day, and Joshua Dobbs threw for 228 yards and a touchdown.

With the way the Cowboys have been absolutely decimating inferior opponents on both sides of the ball, I’m confident that they will be able to cover on the road here.

Pick: Cowboys -12.5